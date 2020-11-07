Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This various banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Independent Bank Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.94, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF - Free Report) : This annuity and life insurance products provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.88, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This single-family residence servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.70, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO - Free Report) : This fully integrated equity real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

The GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.56, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

