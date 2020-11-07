In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This various banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.4% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.94, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF - Free Report) : This annuity and life insurance products provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.88, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This single-family residence servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.70, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO - Free Report) : This fully integrated equity real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.
The GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.56, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
