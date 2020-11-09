We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks For November 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
American Axle Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) : This leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH - Free Report) : This leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.3% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This publicly owned asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 9% over the last 60 days.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
MI Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This company that operates as a builder of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
