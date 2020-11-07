In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the homebuilding business, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus
PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This asset management holding company which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Federated Hermes, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Federated Hermes, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood products and distributor of building materialswhich carries a Zacks Rank #2 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.3% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. peg-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
