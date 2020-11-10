Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks For November 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) : This one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and enterprise computing products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This company that produces pulp and paperboard has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

 

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH - Free Report) : This leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

 

HarleyDavidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

HarleyDavidson, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Published in

consumer-discretionary earnings