Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:
Criteo S.A. (CRTO - Free Report) : This advertising platform for the open Internet has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Criteo’s shares gained 32.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB - Free Report) : This lifestyle apparel company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65% over the last 60 days.
Kontoor Brands’ shares gained 24.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This agribusiness and food company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.9% over the last 60 days.
Bunge’s shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) : This diversified natural resource company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.
Alliance Resource Partners’ shares gained 14.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
