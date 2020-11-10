In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)
Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH)
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 9th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This outdoor and camping retailer which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This owner and operator of casual dining restaurants which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Brinker has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Brinker International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood products and distributor of building materialswhich carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.3% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. peg-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
