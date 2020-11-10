We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR - Free Report) : This investor in multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus
Arbor Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Arbor Realty Trust Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.59%, compared with the industry average of 3.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.48%.
Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)
Arbor Realty Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Arbor Realty Trust Quote
Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus
Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.13%.
Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This holding company for Five Star Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.94%, compared with the industry average of 2.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.38%.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>