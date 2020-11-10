We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 10th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.8% over the last 60 days.
Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) : This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote
Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Avnet, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Avnet, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avnet, Inc. Quote
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.9% over the last 60 days.
Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote
Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 4.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hologic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hologic, Inc. Quote
PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI - Free Report) : This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.
PerkinElmer, Inc. Price and Consensus
PerkinElmer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote
PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 11.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PerkinElmer, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
PerkinElmer, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>