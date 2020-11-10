Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) : This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Avnet, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 4.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI - Free Report) : This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

 

PerkinElmer, Inc. Price and Consensus

PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 11.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

PerkinElmer, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

