Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.2%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This midstream energy assets owner has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.2%, compared with the industry average of 7.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This residential mortgage-backed securities acquirer and manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR - Free Report) : This financial and investment service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.3%.
