Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This owner and operator of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International's shares gained 5.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Dana's shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG - Free Report) : This provider of information and technology services has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.6% over the last 60 days.
Computer Task Group's shares gained 29.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.
Ford’s shares gained 13.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
