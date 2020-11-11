We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:
WESCO International, Inc. (WCC - Free Report) : This distributor of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.
WESCO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.71 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.90 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This provider of servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.38 compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR - Free Report) : This provider of a variety of financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Nomura has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.09 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
