Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This conventional grocery and non-food products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.70, compared with 32.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.4% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
Independent Bank Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.00, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Independent Bank Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Independent Bank Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
Conduent Incorporated (CNDT - Free Report) : This business process services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.3% over the last 60 days.
Conduent Inc. Price and Consensus
Conduent Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conduent Inc. Quote
Conduent Incorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.68, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Conduent Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Conduent Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Conduent Inc. Quote
Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) : This provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.4% over the last 60 days.
Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote
Koppers Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.78, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Koppers Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Koppers Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
