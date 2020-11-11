In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:
Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) : This provider of retail and commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.
Bank OZK Price and Consensus
Bank OZK price-consensus-chart | Bank OZK Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.88%, compared with the industry average of 2.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.44%.
Bank OZK Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bank OZK dividend-yield-ttm | Bank OZK Quote
Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus
Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.40%, compared with the industry average of 7.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.13%.
Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This owner, operator and developer of midstream energy assets in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus
DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.63%, compared with the industry average of 8.76%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.68%.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
DCP Midstream Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
