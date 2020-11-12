Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks For November 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of wireless networking products, solutions, and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of moissanite jewels and finished jewelries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Charles Colvard Ltd Price and Consensus

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of organic and natural products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nautilus, Inc. (NLS - Free Report) : This fitness solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Nautilus Group, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH - Free Report) : This provider of supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.4% over the last 60 days.

ParkOhio Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

