We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For November 12th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of wireless networking products, solutions, and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
Aviat Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aviat Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aviat Networks, Inc. Quote
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of moissanite jewels and finished jewelries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Charles Colvard Ltd Price and Consensus
Charles Colvard Ltd price-consensus-chart | Charles Colvard Ltd Quote
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of organic and natural products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Quote
Nautilus, Inc. (NLS - Free Report) : This fitness solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.
Nautilus Group, Inc. The Price and Consensus
Nautilus Group, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Nautilus Group, Inc. The Quote
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH - Free Report) : This provider of supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.4% over the last 60 days.
ParkOhio Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
ParkOhio Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | ParkOhio Holdings Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>