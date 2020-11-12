We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This residential mortgage-backed securities acquirer and manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK - Free Report) : This real property interests and infrastructure assets owner and developer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.2%.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO - Free Report) : This reit that finances, and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.8%.
Vector Group Ltd. (VGR - Free Report) : This cigarettes manufacturer and seller has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 5.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.
