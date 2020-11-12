In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
MI Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>
KB Financial Group Inc (KB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Discover the best free resources on Zacks.com
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
MI Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>
KB Financial Group Inc (KB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.71, compared with 3.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This single-family home builder has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.21, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
M/I Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
KB Financial Group Inc. (KB - Free Report) : This banking and related financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.
KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote
KB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.41, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Financial Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
KB Financial Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | KB Financial Group Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>