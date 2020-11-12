We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:
The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC - Free Report) : This healthcare services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.
The Providence Service Corp’s shares gained 36.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and marketer of proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.7% over the last 60 days.
Semler Scientific’s shares gained 28.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This agribusiness and food company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.2% over the last 60 days.
General Motors’ shares gained 26.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Harley-Davidson’s shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
