Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This conventional grocery and non-food products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.62, compared with 31.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
Green Plains Partners LP (GPP - Free Report) : This ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Green Plains Partners LP Price and Consensus
Green Plains Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Green Plains Partners LP Quote
Green Plains Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.55, compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Green Plains Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Green Plains Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Green Plains Partners LP Quote
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Quote
Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.92, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
