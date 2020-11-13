We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 13th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.2% over the last 60 days.
General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
II-VI Incorporated (IIVI - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.
II-VI Incorp has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH - Free Report) : This independent clinical laboratory company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.
Laboratory Corporation of America has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 5.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
