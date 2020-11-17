We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For November 16th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY - Free Report) : This company that operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 Midwestern states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Caseys General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caseys General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caseys General Stores, Inc. Quote
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS - Free Report) : This company that develops and distributes a wide range of premium cosmetics, beauty, personal care and wellness products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Office Depot, Inc. (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading providers of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
Office Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus
Office Depot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Office Depot, Inc. Quote
American Public Education, Inc. (APEI - Free Report) : This online provider of higher education has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
American Public Education, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Public Education, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Public Education, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
