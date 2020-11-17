Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks For November 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY - Free Report) : This company that operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 Midwestern states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Caseys General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Caseys General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caseys General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caseys General Stores, Inc. Quote

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS - Free Report) : This company that develops and distributes a wide range of premium cosmetics, beauty, personal care and wellness products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading providers of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

Office Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Office Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus

Office Depot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Office Depot, Inc. Quote

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI - Free Report) : This online provider of higher education has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

American Public Education, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

American Public Education, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Public Education, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Public Education, Inc. Quote

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) - free report >>

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) - free report >>

Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) - free report >>

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) - free report >>

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks business-services retail