Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:
Plantronics, Inc. (PLT - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.5% over the last 60 days.
Plantronics’ shares gained 17.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK - Free Report) : This technology company that provides content, and tools and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.
Shutterstock’s shares gained 14.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gentherm Incorporated (THRM - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.3% over the last 60 days.
Gentherm’s shares gained 9.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.
Bio-Rad Laboratories’ shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
