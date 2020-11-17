In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner of containerships, chartering vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.59, compared with 3.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Merchants Bancorp MBIN: This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33% over the last 60 days.
Merchants Bancorp Price and Consensus
Merchants Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Merchants Bancorp Quote
Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.76, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Merchants Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)
Merchants Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Merchants Bancorp Quote
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus
MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.54, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)
MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
