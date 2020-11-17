We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 16th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of analog radio frequency, microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
MACOM has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 3.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) : This technology solutions company that markets, sells, and distributes electronic components carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Avnethas a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.5% over the last 60 days.
Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 4.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
