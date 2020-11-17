Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of  analog radio frequency, microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

 

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

MACOM has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 3.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

 

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

Office Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

 

The ODP Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Office Depot, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

 

Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) : This technology solutions company that markets, sells, and distributes electronic components carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote

 

Avnethas a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Avnet, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avnet, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avnet, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avnet, Inc. Quote

 

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote

 

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 4.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hologic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hologic, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) - free report >>

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) - free report >>

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) - free report >>

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance semiconductor