Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.
Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.5%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.
City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.7%.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.6%.
