In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) - free report >>
IIVI Incorporated (IIVI) - free report >>
General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Start Your Free Portfolio Tracker Today
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) - free report >>
IIVI Incorporated (IIVI) - free report >>
General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Capri Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Capri Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Capri Holdings Limited Quote
Capri Holdings’ shares gained 35.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Capri Holdings Limited Price
Capri Holdings Limited price | Capri Holdings Limited Quote
II-VI Incorporated (IIVI - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.
IIVI Incorporated Price and Consensus
IIVI Incorporated price-consensus-chart | IIVI Incorporated Quote
II-VI’s shares gained 27.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
IIVI Incorporated Price
IIVI Incorporated price | IIVI Incorporated Quote
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.2% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
General Motors’ shares gained 26.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
General Motors Company Price
General Motors Company price | General Motors Company Quote
The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD - Free Report) : This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.
The Trade Desk Inc. Price and Consensus
The Trade Desk Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Trade Desk Inc. Quote
The Trade Desk’s shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Trade Desk Inc. Price
The Trade Desk Inc. price | The Trade Desk Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>