Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Capri Holdings’ shares gained 35.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

 

II-VI’s shares gained 27.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.2% over the last 60 days.

 

General Motors’ shares gained 26.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD - Free Report) : This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.

 

The Trade Desk’s shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

