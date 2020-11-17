In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus
Innoviva, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.94, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Innoviva, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Innoviva, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This conventional grocery and non-food products provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87, compared with 30.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Exantas Capital Corp. Price and Consensus
Exantas Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Exantas Capital Corp. Quote
Exantas Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.99, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Exantas Capital Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Exantas Capital Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Exantas Capital Corp. Quote
Green Plains Partners LP (GPP - Free Report) : This ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Green Plains Partners LP Price and Consensus
Green Plains Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Green Plains Partners LP Quote
Green Plains Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.52, compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Green Plains Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Green Plains Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Green Plains Partners LP Quote
