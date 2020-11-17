Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH - Free Report) : This independent clinical laboratory company which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Laboratory Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 5.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager which carries a Zacks Rank #2 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for womenwhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.5% over the last 60 days.

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 5.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This designer, builder and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.2% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 3.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

