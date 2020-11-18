Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks For November 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hillenbrand Inc (HI - Free Report) : This global diversified industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

Hillenbrand Inc Price and Consensus

 

Hillenbrand Inc Price and Consensus

Hillenbrand Inc price-consensus-chart | Hillenbrand Inc Quote

Pilgrims Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This company that produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrims Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote

Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

 

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

Dana Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Dana Incorporated Quote

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO - Free Report) : This fully integrated life science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Meridian Bioscience Inc. Price and Consensus

Meridian Bioscience Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bioscience Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) - free report >>

Pilgrims Pride Corporation (PPC) - free report >>

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) - free report >>

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) - free report >>

Dana Incorporated (DAN) - free report >>

Published in

finance industrial-products