We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 18th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This company that offers a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.4% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
Tupperware Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote
Tupperware has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Tupperware Brands Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tupperware Brands Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of analog radio frequency, microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote
MACOM has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 3.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote
II-VI Incorporated (IIVI - Free Report) : This engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.
II-VI Incorporated Price and Consensus
II-VI Incorporated price-consensus-chart | II-VI Incorporated Quote
II-VI has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
II-VI Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)
II-VI Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | II-VI Incorporated Quote
Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) : This technology solutions company that markets, sells, and distributes electronic components carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote
Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Avnet, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Avnet, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avnet, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>