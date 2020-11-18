Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This company that offers a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Tupperware has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of  analog radio frequency, microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MACOM has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 3.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI - Free Report) : This engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

 

II-VI has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) : This technology solutions company that markets, sells, and distributes electronic components carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

