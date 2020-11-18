We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:
Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI - Free Report) : This diversified industrial company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.
Hillenbrand's shares gained 16.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR - Free Report) : This company that invests in multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Arbor Realty Trust's shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.3% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management's shares gained 18.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
