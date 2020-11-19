We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For November 19th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT - Free Report) : This company that produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden & Pet Company Price and Consensus
Central Garden & Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote
Magna International Inc. (MGA - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of complete automotive components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.
Magna International Inc. Price and Consensus
Magna International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Magna International Inc. Quote
Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Sierra Metals Inc. Price and Consensus
Sierra Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sierra Metals Inc. Quote
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS - Free Report) : This power technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>