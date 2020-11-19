Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks For November 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT - Free Report) : This company that produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet Company Price and Consensus

 

Magna International Inc. (MGA - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of complete automotive components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.

Magna International Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS - Free Report) : This power technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

