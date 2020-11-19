We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19th:
Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OROVY - Free Report) : This investment holding company that provides container transport and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.8% over the last 60 days.
Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus
Orient Overseas International Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote
Orient Overseas’ shares gained 63.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price
Orient Overseas International Ltd. price | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA - Free Report) : This heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Price and Consensus
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Quote
Motorcar Parts of America’s shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Price
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. price | Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Quote
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) : This developer of networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.
Ubiquiti Inc. Price and Consensus
Ubiquiti Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote
Ubiquiti’s shares gained 22.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ubiquiti Inc. Price
Ubiquiti Inc. price | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote
Discover Financial Services (DFS - Free Report) : This direct banking and payment services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Discover Financial Services Price and Consensus
Discover Financial Services price-consensus-chart | Discover Financial Services Quote
Discover Financial Services’ shares gained 16.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Discover Financial Services Price
Discover Financial Services price | Discover Financial Services Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
