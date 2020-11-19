We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19th:
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This provider of business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager which carries a Zacks Rank #2 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
II-VI Incorporated (IIVI - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and deviceswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.
II-VI has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
