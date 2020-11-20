In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) - free report >>
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Discover the best free resources on Zacks.com
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) - free report >>
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
What is a Great Mobility Stock?
Last week was notan overly interesting week, relative to the previous week’s exhausting line-up of major events. This week began with still more positive COVID19 vaccine news to propel markets. Here to elaborate is our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.
1. So based on the later, does it seem to you that investors are more focused on vaccine news and are willing to look past the recent spike in cases?
2. What we have seen tactically from stock traders is sell the growth tech stocks for a handsome profit, and then rotate to ‘mobility’ stocks. It looks like the ‘stay-at-home’ names share prices peaked and rolled over in midsummer. You say thisalways happens. Why?
3. Are these stocks that would benefit from the economy reopening?
4. Based on this rotation, have tech stocks fallen out of favor now?
5. How do you feel about the way the Q3 earnings season has shaped up?
6. U.S. Treasury yields seem to have sprung to life. Where do you think they go from here?
7. You’re looking at 3 large cap stocks, BMW (BAMXF - Free Report) , NXP Semiconductor (NXPI - Free Report) and IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank on the latest news affecting the market and economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.