Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 20th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20th:
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH - Free Report) : This independent clinical laboratory company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.
Laboratory Corporation of America has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 4.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.8% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 3.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.2% over the last 60 days.
General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 4.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
