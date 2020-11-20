In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20th:
Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 7.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR - Free Report) : This investment management and advisory services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.3%.
Vodafone Group Plc (VOD - Free Report) : This telecommunication service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.1%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.5%.
