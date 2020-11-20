In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) - free report >>
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) - free report >>
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Did you earn +24.41% a year like the Zacks Rank? Perhaps time to learn more.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) - free report >>
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) - free report >>
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20th:
AGCO Corporation (AGCO - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.
AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus
AGCO Corporation price-consensus-chart | AGCO Corporation Quote
AGCO's shares gained 12.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
AGCO Corporation Price
AGCO Corporation price | AGCO Corporation Quote
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote
BCB Bancorp's shares gained 21.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ price | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This integrated healthcare services and products company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
Cardinal Health's shares gained 8.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price
Cardinal Health, Inc. price | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) : This developer of networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.
Ubiquiti Inc. Price and Consensus
Ubiquiti Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote
Ubiquiti's shares gained 21.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ubiquiti Inc. Price
Ubiquiti Inc. price | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>