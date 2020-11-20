We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20th:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.08 compared with 5.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Green Plains Partners LP (GPP - Free Report) : This provider of fuel storage and transportation services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Green Plains has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69 compared with 19.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.19 compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR - Free Report) : This provider of a variety of financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Nomura has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.11 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
