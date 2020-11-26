In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24th:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This containership owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.09, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus
Innoviva, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.98, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Innoviva, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Innoviva, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.1% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus
The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote
ODP Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The ODP Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
The ODP Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This conventional grocery and non-food products provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 67.8% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 33.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
