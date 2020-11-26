We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24th:
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) : This custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Harley-Davidson’s shares gained 32.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA - Free Report) : This heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Motorcar Parts of America’s shares gained nearly 28% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) : This developer of networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.
Ubiquiti’s shares gained 27.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This footwear and apparel manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.
Rocky Brands’ shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
