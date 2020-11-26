Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24th:

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) : This custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Harley-Davidson’s shares gained 32.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA - Free Report) : This heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Motorcar Parts of America’s shares gained nearly 28% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) : This developer of networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Ubiquiti’s shares gained 27.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This footwear and apparel manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Rocky Brands’ shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

