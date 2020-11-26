We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks For November 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH - Free Report) : This leading interior design company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This major athletic-inspired retailer, located in small and mid-sized markets across the country has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 90 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This apparel-based specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.2% over the last 60 days.
L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote
Systemax Inc. (SYX - Free Report) : This direct marketer of brand name and private label products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.
Systemax Inc. Price and Consensus
Systemax Inc. price-consensus-chart | Systemax Inc. Quote
WidePoint Corporation (WYY - Free Report) : This technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
WidePoint Corporation Price and Consensus
WidePoint Corporation price-consensus-chart | WidePoint Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
