Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 25th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH - Free Report) : This independent clinical laboratory company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.
Laboratory Corporation of America has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 4.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This analog semiconductor solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.4% over the last 60 days.
Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 5.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
ODP Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
