We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This midstream energy assets owner has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus
DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 7.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
DCP Midstream Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This acquirer and manager of residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.
Ellington Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ellington Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus
Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.6%, compared with the industry average of 6.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.9%.
Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>