We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For November 25th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) : This largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23% over the last 60 days.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus
Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote
Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
Summit Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus
Summit Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Summit Midstream Partners, LP Quote
Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Acushnet Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Acushnet Holdings Corp. Quote
LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus
LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>