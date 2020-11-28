Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN - Free Report) : This company that recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Quote

Digi International Inc. (DGII - Free Report) : This provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Digi International Inc. Price and Consensus

Digi International Inc. Price and Consensus

Digi International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digi International Inc. Quote

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH - Free Report) : This provider of supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.4% over the last 60 days.

ParkOhio Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

ParkOhio Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

ParkOhio Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | ParkOhio Holdings Corp. Quote

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of automotive access control products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus

Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus

Strattec Security Corporation price-consensus-chart | Strattec Security Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) - free report >>

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) - free report >>

ParkOhio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) - free report >>

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) - free report >>

Digi International Inc. (DGII) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers industrial-products medical