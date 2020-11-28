We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN - Free Report) : This company that recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Quote
Digi International Inc. (DGII - Free Report) : This provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Digi International Inc. Price and Consensus
Digi International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digi International Inc. Quote
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH - Free Report) : This provider of supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.4% over the last 60 days.
ParkOhio Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
ParkOhio Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | ParkOhio Holdings Corp. Quote
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of automotive access control products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus
Strattec Security Corporation price-consensus-chart | Strattec Security Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot stocks we're targeting >>