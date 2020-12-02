Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This leading global financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

