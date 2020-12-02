We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.
Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This leading global financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
