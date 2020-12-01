In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) - free report >>
First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Did you earn +24.41% a year like the Zacks Rank? Perhaps time to learn more.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) - free report >>
First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for November 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30th:
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This provider of marine transportation services in Greece has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.16%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.68%.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Capital Product Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) : This provider of financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.57%, compared with the industry average of 1.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.
First American Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
First American Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First American Financial Corporation Quote
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.8% over the last 60 days.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.11%.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>