Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30th:

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Merit Medical Systems has a PEG ratio of 2.80, compared with 4.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and deviceswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

II-VI has a PEG ratio of 1.08, compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the homebuilding business in the United States which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

