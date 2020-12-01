In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 30th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30th:
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
Merit Medical Systems has a PEG ratio of 2.80, compared with 4.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
II-VI Incorporated (IIVI - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and deviceswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.
II-VI has a PEG ratio of 1.08, compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the homebuilding business in the United States which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
