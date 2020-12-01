In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) - free report >>
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Did you earn +24.41% a year like the Zacks Rank? Perhaps time to learn more.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) - free report >>
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30th:
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.1% over the last 60 days.
Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and Consensus
Vista Outdoor Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote
Vista Outdoor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.87 compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Vista Outdoor Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Vista Outdoor Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote
Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus
Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote
Cabot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.27 compared with 32.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cabot Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Cabot Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Cabot Corporation Quote
Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR - Free Report) : This provider of a variety of financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Price and Consensus
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR price-consensus-chart | Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Quote
Nomura has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.32 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>