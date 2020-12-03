We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks For December 2nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This leading provider of title insurance has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
SchweitzerMauduit International, Inc. (SWM - Free Report) : This leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG - Free Report) : This Korea's largest financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG - Free Report) : This commercial bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL (ELP - Free Report) : This fully integrated electric power company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 90 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
